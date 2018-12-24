Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh's Chief Urban Affairs officer retiring after 30 years in public service

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Pittsburgh’s chief urban affairs officer said she is “taking a break” after 30 years in public service, not retiring.

Valerie McDonald Roberts, 63, of Oakland, said she plans to stay active after leaving the Mayor’s Office on Jan. 14. She will continue to chair the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh board of directors and serve on the board of the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation.

She said she suspects she will be “snookered” into other public endeavors.

“I am taking a break whose length is to be determined,” Roberts said Monday. “I will always be civically engaged, but I am going to do it at my own pace. I don’t know what will come my way.”

Mayor Bill Peduto picked Roberts in January 2014 to head the city’s Bureau of Neighborhood Empowerment, a new department created to oversee all housing, nonprofit and faith-based initiatives. It was among a list of firsts for Roberts.

In 1989, she became the first black member of the Pittsburgh Public Schools board. After being elected to Pittsburgh City Council in 1994, she became the first black female to be picked president pro tem. She became Allegheny County’s first black female row officer when she was elected recorder of deeds in 2001. She ended up being the last recorder when the office was abolished in 2005.

“That was crazy,” she said. “I got married the day after I won the Democratic endorsement. Those were days that I remember because I was young and I could do that level of multitasking.”

Former county Executive Dan Onorato appointed her as manager of the county Real Estate Department and she served in that position until Peduto tapped her for his administration. Peduto at the time said her education, ties to Pittsburgh and experience as a city school board member, councilwoman and manager of Allegheny County property records made her the perfect choice.

It’s unclear if he will hire a replacement.

“Val has a skill set that’s irreplaceable,” said Dan Gilman, Peduto’s chief of staff. “The mayor will reevaluate staffing options after her retirement is official next month.”

Roberts said she and husband, Ted, have yet to unpack household items that have been in boxes since their move to the city from Churchill in 2014. She wants to see more of her mother, who is disabled and lives in Pittsburgh, and the seven kids, 23 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that she and her husband have between them.

“It means like spending quality time with my mom instead of squeezing her in on the weekends,” she said. “It means more time for grandkids and it means more time for me.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

