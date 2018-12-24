Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Toast Christmas at one of Pittsburgh's holiday-themed bars

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 2:54 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

You feel like you are sitting inside a Christmas tree.

Surrounding you are thousands of bright lights, hundreds of ornate ornaments hang from above, and nicely wrapped packages are secured on the walls. There are bunches of detailed holiday stockings, colorful portraits of Santa Claus, and of course, a holiday train circling above.

Welcome to Bob’s Garage, a must-stop before Christmas Day on Tuesday.

It takes two weeks to decorate this one-of-a-kind bar on Freeport Road in Fox Chapel. At the end of the night on Halloween, owners begin tearing down the Halloween pumpkins, witches and ghosts and start putting up the lights, ornaments and presents.

“Christmas is a really big deal for us and we are known for our elaborate decorations,” says Nick Thorn, manager who handles the day-to-day operations of the business. “This is a special time of year, and I know I really love Christmas and it makes me feel good to give presents to people.”

The bar has raised money to buy Christmas gifts for children with its guest bartender event. Jimmy Cuda will be serving drinks Monday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Bob’s Garage has been open since 1968 and Thorn’s grandfather Bobby Paganico purchased the place a few years later. He wanted one of the must-have decorations to be a train running above the bar. It has been changed over the years, but you can count on it circling above.

There are amazing portraits of Santa Claus on the ceiling painted by Thorn and his uncle Luca Paganico, a designer whose work has been featured on HGTV. They are on canvasses so they can be removed easily and stored for next year.

Guests can enjoy one of 19 beers or a drink from a plethora of choices of liquor and wine. The place is also known for its Reuben and turkey Devonshire sandwiches. Listen to Sirius XM holiday music all day.

Bob’s Garage is located at 1372 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

Details: 412-963-9552

Other Christmas-themed bars

Miracle on Liberty

Miracle, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar launched in New York City in 2014, has launched over 80 locations around the world, including Pittsburgh.

The place, which serves holiday-themed drinks among festive décor, will be open through Dec. 31. Stop by Monday starting at 4 p.m.

Miracle on Liberty is located at 705 Liberty Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh.

Details: https://miraclepopup.com

Tinsel Town Cocktails

Housed in the Harris Grill restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh, Tinsel Town Cocktails offers an array of holiday cocktails and drinks.

Tinsel Town Cocktails is located at 245 Fourth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh.

Details: 412-288-5273 or https://harrisgrill.com

Auld Lang Syne

This holiday pop-up bar is located in the former Original Oyster House in Market Square. It’s closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but be sure and stop by on Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Women’s Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

Auld Lang Syne is located at 20 Market Square, Downtown Pittsburgh.

Details: 412-566-7925 or https://originaloysterhousepittsburgh.com

Jingle Bar

The Jingle Bar offers enough libations to warm the soul and more than enough cheer to go around.

The Jingle Bar is located at 268 Forbes Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh.

Details: https;//jinglebarpgh.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Auld Lang Syne is one of several Pittsburgh holiday-themed bars.
Tinsel Town Cocktails is one of several Pittsburgh holiday-themed bars. It is located inside the Harris Grill.
Bob’s Garage on Freeport Road in Blawnox, O’Hara Township is known for its extensive Christmas decorations which creates a fun and festive holiday atmosphere.
Bob’s Garage on Freeport Road in Blawnox, O’Hara Township is known for its extensive Christmas decorations which creates a fun and festive holiday atmosphere.
One of the drinks at Miracle on Liberty, a holiday-themed bar in Downtown Pittsburgh.
One of the drinks at Miracle on Liberty, a holiday-themed bar in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Bob’s Garage on Freeport Road in Blawnox, O’Hara Township is known for its extensive Christmas decorations which creates a fun and festive holiday atmosphere.
Bob’s Garage on Freeport Road in Blawnox, O’Hara Township is known for its extensive Christmas decorations which creates a fun and festive holiday atmosphere.
Bob’s Garage on Freeport Road in Blawnox, O’Hara Township is known for its extensive Christmas decorations which creates a fun and festive holiday atmosphere.
