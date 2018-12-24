Death of McKeesport man in Homewood ruled a homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The death of a 23-year-old McKeesport man who was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood early Sunday has been ruled a homicide.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that Shanon Williams died of gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.

About 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near North Lang Avenue and Felicia Way.

First responders found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead at 1:35 a.m.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive for the shooting or any suspects.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

