Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police arrest man suspected of stealing gun, aiming it at officers

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Larry Sanders
WPXI
Larry Sanders

Updated 18 hours ago

Pittsburgh police arrested a man who had allegedly stolen a gun and then pointed it at officers early Tuesday morning.

Larry Sanders, 37, was sent to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

According to police, the incident started with officers responding to a report of a robbery at a residence in the 2600 block of Centre Avenue around 1:35 a.m. A man, later identified as Sanders, had allegedly stolen a gun from another man and fled.

Officers saw Sanders, who matched the suspect’s description, near Wiley Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street.

After officers activated their flashers and told Sanders to remove his hands from his coat pockets, “The suspect pulled a gun and aimed it at officers, then ran,” Pittsburgh police said.

Police said officers pursued and detained Sanders at Kirkpatrick and La Place Street. They retraced his steps and found a firearm near Wiley and Kirkpatrick.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me