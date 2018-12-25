Pittsburgh police arrest man suspected of stealing gun, aiming it at officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police arrested a man who had allegedly stolen a gun and then pointed it at officers early Tuesday morning.

Larry Sanders, 37, was sent to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

According to police, the incident started with officers responding to a report of a robbery at a residence in the 2600 block of Centre Avenue around 1:35 a.m. A man, later identified as Sanders, had allegedly stolen a gun from another man and fled.

Officers saw Sanders, who matched the suspect’s description, near Wiley Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street.

After officers activated their flashers and told Sanders to remove his hands from his coat pockets, “The suspect pulled a gun and aimed it at officers, then ran,” Pittsburgh police said.

Police said officers pursued and detained Sanders at Kirkpatrick and La Place Street. They retraced his steps and found a firearm near Wiley and Kirkpatrick.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.