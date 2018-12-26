Start the New Year with new stores, services

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Black Hawk Martial Arts is now open in the Greentree Sportsplex, 600 Iron City Drive, Green Tree. Classes are offered in traditional Tang Soo Do and karate. Call 412-508-5396 for class times, pricing and registration details.

Bob’s Barber Shop is now open in Noble Manor Shopping Center, 2350 Noblestown Rd., Green Tree. It is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Call 412-458-4735 for an appointment or walk in. The original Bob’s is still located at 4 Stotz Ave., Crafton.

Chuck ’E Cheese, Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Collier, is now offering sensory sensitive sessions on the first Sunday of the month from 9-11 a.m., designed specifically for children with autism and other special needs. There is reduced lighting and noise, food, and games led by trained staff. Visit www.chuckecheese.com/sensory-sensitive-sundays for further details.

Kel’s Sports Cards has relocated from Carnegie to 439 Railroad St., Bridgeville. Call 412-276-5080 for new hours.

The Wooden Loft has opened at 3249 Washington Pike, Suite 105, Bridgeville/South Fayette (by Portman Farms). It is a DIY workshop and boutique, offering signs, tabletop décor and canvas projects. It is available for work gatherings, children’s birthday parties, girls’ night out and other private events. Other locations of this franchise are in Irwin, Belle Vernon and Greensburg. Call 412-585-3815 for information or visit www.thewoodenloft.com .

Pro Tech Auto Group is the new name for the former All-Star Car Care, 3020 Washington Pike, Bridgeville/South Fayette. Offering tire and auto services, the chain also has locations in Baden, Bellevue and Coraopolis and has operated since 2000. The facility is open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday to Friday; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Call 412-221-0318 for an appointment or visit www.protechauto.com for more information.

Kimberly Sonafelt has succeeded James Kirk as CEO of Scott Township-based Mainstay Life Services, which was created in 1999 by the merger of Idlewood Center and Horizon Homes, Inc., former Pittsburgh nonprofits that helped families who needed disability assistance and community-based care. Mainstay currently provides residential and community support for more than 350 individuals. Sonafelt is a state-licensed professional counselor and certified alcohol and drug counselor with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California University of Pennsylvania.

Other new business openings as reported in recent state filings include:

· Anthony Cuts, 820 Capital Dr., Carnegie (barber shop)

· J&C Transportation, 224 Doolittle Ave., Carnegie (trucking)

· Andros Land Management LLC, 1303 Kenzie Dr., Crafton (research services for oil and gas development)

· Great Tiger LLC, 1540 Greenvalley Dr., #15, Green Tree (trucking)

· The Painting Stoof, 1418 Bower Hill Rd., Bridgeville (arts & entertainment services).

