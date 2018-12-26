PennDOT closes inbound Parkway East for road work
Updated 54 minutes ago
Part of the inbound Parkway East closed for road work Wednesday morning, and the closure will last through Sunday morning.
The westbound lanes are closed between the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge off-ramp and the Grant Street on-ramp. The closure is scheduled to last through 10 a.m. Sunday.
All inbound traffic will have to get off at the Boulevard of the Allies off-ramp.
The following ramps will also be closed — the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound Interstate 376; the westbound Interstate 376 Second Avenue off-ramp; and the westbound Interstate 376 Grant Street off-ramp.
There will not be any work on the outbound lanes of the Parkway East.
PennDOT and Pittsburgh police will be helping drivers at key intersections on the detour route.
Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes and to allow extra travel time.
PennDOT said drivers may want to consider taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville to the Cranberry interchange. Drivers heading into Pittsburgh can follow southbound Interstate 79 to southbound Interstate 279; those heading to Pittsburgh International Airport and points west of the city can follow Interstate 79 south to the Parkway West.
Those familiar with the area are asked to consider getting off at the Wilkinsburg, Edgewood/Swissvale, Squirrel Hill/Homestead, or the Oakland/Glenwood interchanges to avoid the detour route.
Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.