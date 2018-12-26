PennDOT closes inbound Parkway East for road work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

= Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway West and follow through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

= For motorists continuing westbound on I-376, take the ramp to Carnegie/Airport (West 376)

= Take the left-hand exit to Carnegie/Airport (West 376 and South 19)

= Turn right onto North 51/Truck 19 toward the West End

= Continue across the Liberty Bridge and through the Liberty Tunnel

= Take the ramp toward the Liberty Bridge (to Routes 19/51)

= From westbound (inbound) I-376, take the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) off-ramp

= Follow Grant Street back to the westbound I-376 on-ramp toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

= Take the ramp toward the Veterans Bridge (North 579 to 279)

= From westbound (inbound) I-376, take the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) off-ramp

Part of the inbound Parkway East closed for road work Wednesday morning, and the closure will last through Sunday morning.

The westbound lanes are closed between the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge off-ramp and the Grant Street on-ramp. The closure is scheduled to last through 10 a.m. Sunday.

All inbound traffic will have to get off at the Boulevard of the Allies off-ramp.

The following ramps will also be closed — the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound Interstate 376; the westbound Interstate 376 Second Avenue off-ramp; and the westbound Interstate 376 Grant Street off-ramp.

There will not be any work on the outbound lanes of the Parkway East.

PennDOT and Pittsburgh police will be helping drivers at key intersections on the detour route.

Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes and to allow extra travel time.

PennDOT said drivers may want to consider taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville to the Cranberry interchange. Drivers heading into Pittsburgh can follow southbound Interstate 79 to southbound Interstate 279; those heading to Pittsburgh International Airport and points west of the city can follow Interstate 79 south to the Parkway West.

Those familiar with the area are asked to consider getting off at the Wilkinsburg, Edgewood/Swissvale, Squirrel Hill/Homestead, or the Oakland/Glenwood interchanges to avoid the detour route.

