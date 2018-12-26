Hill District man charged after woman leaps from his car

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Side woman leapt from a moving vehicle on Christmas Day to escape her boyfriend, who she feared would kill her, according to charges filed Tuesday.

An officer on patrol in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood spotted the woman flagging him down near a gas station on Brighton Road, according to the criminal complaint. She said her boyfriend, Deonte Daquan Gurley, had assaulted her in her Shelton Avenue home after accusing her of being unfaithful.

The woman said Gurley punched her in the face and forced her and their 10-month-old son into his car under the threat of further violence, according to the complaint. She said she feared Gurley would hurt the child if she did not comply.

As Gurley drove around the North Side, he asked the woman if she planned to break up with him, according to the complaint. When she said yes, he threatened to kill her, their son and her entire family, police wrote.

Fearing for her life, she jumped from the car, investigators said. She had bruises and scratches on her face.

Her son was later found with his grandmother.

Gurley, 23, of the Hill District is charged with kidnapping, kidnapping a minor, simple assault, unlawful restraint and two counts of making terroristic threats, according to court records.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.