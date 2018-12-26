Pittsburgh Cultural Trust quietly releases more 'Hamilton' tickets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Accommodations: A signed, interpreted and closed captioned performance will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 27. An Audio Described performance will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 26.

Those who fear they missed out on snagging tickets to “Hamilton” when the hit Broadway musical stops in Pittsburgh next month may want to try again.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has been quietly releasing more batches of seats available via the official TrustArts.org retailer for the show during its four-week run at the Benedum Center, from Jan. 1 to Jan. 27.

Several excited theatergoers who were unable to reserve seats when they went on sale Nov. 5 reported successfully securing pairs of tickets on Wednesday.

The additional availability isn’t some sort of glitch, but rather a piece of the tour’s strategy to combat scalping, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust spokeswoman Robin Elrod told the Tribune-Review.

“It is a strategy put in place by the ‘Hamilton’ tour to thwart scalpers, by staggering how we release tickets instead of just dumping them all at once on the same day for the tickets to be snatched up,” Elrod said.

Officials could not say precisely how many more tickets may become available or when. They recommended periodically checking their website and signing up for the Trust’s email newsletter for updates.

“Per the tour, as we get closer and closer to the engagement, more tickets are released,” Elrod said.

Hours after the tickets went on sale, more than 90,000 people were waiting their turns for a chance at tickets via an online randomized queue. Those who logged on prior to the sale at 9 a.m. received a random place in line, a safeguard to avoid ticket purchases by web bots and mass resellers faking multiple accounts.

The Trust says it reserves the right to cancel any tickets sold through second- or third-party sources.

Officials also urge those who do have tickets not to post photos to social media displaying their bar codes, as scammers have replicated tickets using social media images in other markets, Elrod said.

RELATED: Want tickets for ‘Hamilton’ in Pittsburgh? Get in line

Tickets purchased directly from the Trust will not exceed $191 plus fees, except for a select number of $490.25 VIP orchestra seats available at each performance. No person may purchase more than four tickets.

Seats advertised on StubHub were going for anywhere from about $150 for a non-premium seat, up to $2,836 for a pair of center orchestra seats.

For each of the more than 30 scheduled shows next month, 40 lucky lottery winners also will have a chance to score orchestra seats for just $10 apiece. Lotteries will be held two days before the show, starting on Dec. 30 for tickets to the Jan. 1 performance. Winners may purchase up to two tickets. Visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

RELATED: Missed your shot? How the ‘Hamilton’ ticket lottery works

“Hamilton,” presented by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as part of its PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, is “definitely one of the largest blockbusters that we’ve had” and will run longer than most traveling Broadway shows, Elrod said.

“It definitely is selling very quickly, and luckily we have four weeks of the show so that we can give as many people as possible the opportunity to experience it,” Elrod said.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, “‘Hamilton” presents the “story of America then, as told by America now” through the lens of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It’s based on the Ron Chernow biography.

Composer, lyricist, playwright, rapper and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda – who portrays a London lamplighter in Disney’s holiday blockbuster movie “Mary Poppins Returns” – wrote the musical score for “Hamilton,” which showcases a lively mix of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway show tunes.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

RELATED: Anticipation builds for ‘Hamilton’s’ January stint in Pittsburgh

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.