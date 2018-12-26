Pittsburgh agencies mapping move to new Downtown offices

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh would pay a Strip District firm nearly $600,000 to design new office space in a nine-story Downtown building purchased earlier this year, according to a contract City Council is set to introduce Tuesday.

The city, housing authority and Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority bought the building that previously housed the Art Institute of Pittsburgh at 412 Boulevard of the Allies and intend to move there from 200 Ross St. starting early in 2019. City Council in July approved a $40 million bond issue for the building purchase and redesign.

Dan Gilman, Mayor Bill Peduto’s chief of staff, said the city and housing authority issued a joint request for proposals for their part of the redesign. Under the proposed contract, they would pay AE7 Pittsburgh LLC $596,5765. The URA board of directors previously approved a $300,000 contract with Downtown-based Strada Architects to design its portion of the building, according to spokeswoman Gigi Saladna.

“This is all part of the money that council approved earlier this year,” Gilman said. “We hope to start moving in during the spring, early summer.”

The housing authority, URA and city offices including departments of planning, zoning and permits licenses and inspections have occupied the John P. Robin Civic Building at 200 Ross St. for more than 60 years. The building dating to 1907 was the former headquarters of J&L Steel. The city intends to sell it after all moves are complete.

Gilman said the city is also considering moving portions of the Department of Public Works and Department of Mobility and Infrastructure from offices they share in a building at 611 Second Ave.

Officials had long complained that the Robin building violated city building codes and was in need of a major overhaul. They estimated it would cost $39 million to remodel the building.

In July, the city and two authorities approved a $27.5 million deal to buy the building from Chicago-based M&J Wilkow. The city has since changed the address from 420 Boulevard of the Allies to 412 reflect the city’s telephone area code.

