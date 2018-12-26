Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

WQED hosted a 'Sweater Party' to honor the late Fred Rogers

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The dress code included a cardigan sweater, sneakers were optional, but encouraged.

That was on the invitation for guests on what to wear to the WQED’s Cardigan Party held Dec. 19 at the Oakland television station. The soiree took place in the studio where Fred Rogers’ show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced for most of its existence.

There were nearly 900 episodes of the children’s show, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Some of the famous guests included singer Tony Bennett, chef Julia Child, figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Peggy Fleming, mime Marcel Marceau, violinist Itzhak Perlman and Al Worden, Apollo XV astronaut.

The more than 230 guests enjoyed snacks from their childhood such as popcorn, mini-hotdogs, macaroni and cheese bites, chicken fingers, grilled cheese and tomato soup inside the Fred Rogers Studio.

There was also a hot cocoa bar, Brew Gentlemen beer and Wigle Whiskey cocktails.

And, of course, there was cake from Bethel Bakery.

WQED’s Rick Sebak, a long-time friend of Rogers, was the evening’s emcee and there was a meet-and-greet with David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the “Speedy Delivery” Man, a character in the show.

The evening included a video tribute to Rogers, who was born and raised in Latrobe.

On the WQED concourse, attendees made tote bags and koozies and were treated to karaoke and a selfie station in Studio B where they could get their picture taken wearing their cardigan as a way to memorialize Rogers who wore the sweaters in the show, many of which were hand-knitted by his mother.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

WQED in Oakland hosted a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood “Sweater Party” on Dec. 19 at the station. The evening was part of a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the show. There was cake from Bethel Bakery.
WQED
WQED in Oakland hosted a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood “Sweater Party” on Dec. 19 at the station. The evening was part of a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the show. There was cake from Bethel Bakery.
WQED in Oakland hosted a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Party on Dec. 19 at the station. The evening’s emcee was Rick Sebak from the station who talked about Fred Rogers and the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of his children’s show.
WQED
WQED in Oakland hosted a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Party on Dec. 19 at the station. The evening’s emcee was Rick Sebak from the station who talked about Fred Rogers and the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of his children’s show.
WQED in Oakland hosted a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Party on Dec. 19 at the station. The evening included fun foods such as mini hotdogs, chicken fingers and popcorn served by WQED employees Liz Kostandinu and Monifa Martin and was part of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of his children’s show.
WQED
WQED in Oakland hosted a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Party on Dec. 19 at the station. The evening included fun foods such as mini hotdogs, chicken fingers and popcorn served by WQED employees Liz Kostandinu and Monifa Martin and was part of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of his children’s show.
WQED in Oakland hosted a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Party on Dec. 19 at the station. The evening included a visit from David Newell, who played the “speedy delivery” man, Mr. McFeely. He interacted with guests as part of this year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Rogers’ children’s show.
WQED
WQED in Oakland hosted a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Party on Dec. 19 at the station. The evening included a visit from David Newell, who played the “speedy delivery” man, Mr. McFeely. He interacted with guests as part of this year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Rogers’ children’s show.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me