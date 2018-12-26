WQED hosted a 'Sweater Party' to honor the late Fred Rogers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The dress code included a cardigan sweater, sneakers were optional, but encouraged.

That was on the invitation for guests on what to wear to the WQED’s Cardigan Party held Dec. 19 at the Oakland television station. The soiree took place in the studio where Fred Rogers’ show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced for most of its existence.

There were nearly 900 episodes of the children’s show, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Some of the famous guests included singer Tony Bennett, chef Julia Child, figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Peggy Fleming, mime Marcel Marceau, violinist Itzhak Perlman and Al Worden, Apollo XV astronaut.

The more than 230 guests enjoyed snacks from their childhood such as popcorn, mini-hotdogs, macaroni and cheese bites, chicken fingers, grilled cheese and tomato soup inside the Fred Rogers Studio.

There was also a hot cocoa bar, Brew Gentlemen beer and Wigle Whiskey cocktails.

And, of course, there was cake from Bethel Bakery.

WQED’s Rick Sebak, a long-time friend of Rogers, was the evening’s emcee and there was a meet-and-greet with David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the “Speedy Delivery” Man, a character in the show.

The evening included a video tribute to Rogers, who was born and raised in Latrobe.

On the WQED concourse, attendees made tote bags and koozies and were treated to karaoke and a selfie station in Studio B where they could get their picture taken wearing their cardigan as a way to memorialize Rogers who wore the sweaters in the show, many of which were hand-knitted by his mother.

