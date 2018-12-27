Stolen pickup crashes into Hill District home, driver flees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A stolen pickup crashed into a house after the driver sped away from police Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 2400 block of Chauncey Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers saw it about 10 minutes later on Wylie Avenue and followed it.

When officers turned their flashing lights on, the driver sped away. The driver tried to turn onto Erin Street, but crashed into a house at the intersection with Wylie.

The driver fled and has not been arrested, police said.

No one inside the house was hurt.

