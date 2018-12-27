Police investigating shooting at Wilkins motel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are investigating a shooting at a motel on Rodi Road in Wilkins Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, Wilkins Township police went to the parking lot of a Comfort Inn around 4:21 a.m. in response to 911 calls about shots being fired.

Callers reported two cars, one white and one red, possibly being involved.

Officers encountered the white car, which had four people inside, who were detained at the scene. The car had bullet damage, but none of the four inside were hurt.

The red car was not found.

County police said there was no clear motive for the shooting. They are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

