Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh's Fort Pitt Museum to close for a month

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
The Fort Pitt Museum, Downtown Pittsburgh, will close for exhibition maintenance, including a cleaning of the iconic diorama, on Jan. 1 and re-open on Feb. 2.
Fort Pitt Museum
The Fort Pitt Museum, Downtown Pittsburgh, will close for exhibition maintenance, including a cleaning of the iconic diorama, on Jan. 1 and re-open on Feb. 2.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Fort Pitt Museum at Pittsburgh’s Point State Park will temporarily close beginning Jan. 1 for exhibition maintenance and updates. It will reopen Feb. 2.

During the closure, curators will clean the iconic 1760s diorama that provides a glimpse of 18th-century Pittsburgh in miniature. The diorama has been on display in the first-floor gallery since the museum opened in 1969.

New artifacts will be displayed, including a whiskey still in the 18th-century Germanic style found near Lancaster.

The museum staff will also prepare for the 2019 schedule of activities, including the museum’s 50th anniversary, the unveiling of even more new artifacts and living history programs. The museum attracted more than 55,000 visitors during the past year.

The museum, built in a recreated bastion of the British fort originally constructed in 1759, focuses on the critical role that Western Pennsylvania played during the French & Indian War, the American Revolution and the founding of Pittsburgh.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me