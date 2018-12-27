Pittsburgh's Fort Pitt Museum to close for a month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fort Pitt Museum at Pittsburgh’s Point State Park will temporarily close beginning Jan. 1 for exhibition maintenance and updates. It will reopen Feb. 2.

During the closure, curators will clean the iconic 1760s diorama that provides a glimpse of 18th-century Pittsburgh in miniature. The diorama has been on display in the first-floor gallery since the museum opened in 1969.

New artifacts will be displayed, including a whiskey still in the 18th-century Germanic style found near Lancaster.

The museum staff will also prepare for the 2019 schedule of activities, including the museum’s 50th anniversary, the unveiling of even more new artifacts and living history programs. The museum attracted more than 55,000 visitors during the past year.

The museum, built in a recreated bastion of the British fort originally constructed in 1759, focuses on the critical role that Western Pennsylvania played during the French & Indian War, the American Revolution and the founding of Pittsburgh.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

