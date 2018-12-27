South Homewood to receive nearly $700,000 in pedestrian improvements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood is in line next year for more street lighting, new sidewalks and other amenities geared toward improving pedestrian safety.

The Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority has approved a $674,171 contract with Clarion-based M and B Services to make the improvements between Homewood, Braddock and Hamilton Avenues and the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway.

Residents said the work has been needed for decades.

“It’s going to make it safer for the kids to walk and safer for the parents to walk their kids to school,” said Zinna Scott, who’s lived in the neighborhood for more than four decades. “It’s going to be a big thing.”

Councilman Ricky Burgess of North Point Breeze, who represents Homewood, said the changes would provide safe pedestrian access to the Faison school, Hamilton Avenue business district and East Busway’s Homewood Station on North Lang Street.

“It will improve the quality of life for residents and it will inspire new development in the Homewood area,” he said.

Improvements include new lighting, trees, benches, trash cans and bike racks on Homewood Avenue between the busway and Hamilton Avenue; “piano key” pedestrian crosswalks and ramps at eight intersections between Faison and the busway; flashing speed limit signs near the school; speed pumps on Finance Street to discourage speeding and truck traffic; and the replacement of sidewalks and curbs on Tioga Street.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County and URA plan to rehabilitate portions of busway underpasses on Homewood and Braddock avenues, including new LED lighting installations.

Scott said sidewalks are so bad throughout Homewood that residents and kids are forced to walk in the streets.

“It would be nice if the city had a public sidewalk improvement program for all areas that helps residents redo their sidewalks,” she said. “We know the city could do it in bulk a lot cheaper … if they did it block by block with the residents paying what they could afford to pay.”

Burgess said the work would compliment planned improvements to Willie Stargell Field at North Lang and the busway. In September, NFL Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin, who grew up in Homewood and played on the field, outlined plans for a $14 million rehabilitation and expansion project.

The project is expected to begin in 2019 with the demolition of a vacant elementary school abutting the field.

“This is the first amount of public improvements of this scale in my memory, and I’ve lived in Homewood my whole life,” Burgess said.

