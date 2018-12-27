Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police: Don't fall for scam artists posing as Duquesne Light bill collectors; shut-off threats are bogus

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 5:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Scammers pretending to be from Duquesne Light Co. are calling customers, telling them they owe money and if they don’t pay their power will be shut off, authorities warn.

Pittsburgh police detectives say a Duquesne Light phone number has been imitated by scam artists who are directing customers to go out and buy gift cards or pre-paid cards to pay off the balance or their power will be shut off.

Duquesne Light spokeswoman Jessica Rock said there is a process for terminations, and Duquesne Light would never call customers and threaten termination that same day.

Here are ways to protect yourself from telephone scams, according to police:

  • Duquesne Light does not ask customers to purchase any type of pre-paid cards.
  • Never provide credit card or other payment information if you are unsure if the caller is legitimate.
  • If you are unsure that a call was from Duquesne Light, call the company to verify.
  • If you suspect you may have been targeted by scam artists, contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800 or Duquesne Light at 412-393-7100.
  • For more on how to protect yourself from scammers posing as Duquesne Light workers, visit the company’s website at https://www.duquesnelight.com/customer-support/avoid-scams .

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

