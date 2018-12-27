Judges to pick Norwin School Board member from 9 candidates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two former Norwin School Board members are among the nine candidates who will try to convince the Westmoreland County judges on Jan. 7 that they would be the best person to fill a school board seat that has been vacant since September.

Among the nine candidates who met Thursday’s deadline for submitting letters of interest to the court were former directors Rebecca Gediminskas of Irwin and Ronald Giuliana of North Huntingdon. Joining them were Jennifer Blasko, wife of North Huntingdon Commissioner Brian Blasko; William Essay, a former North Huntingdon commissioner in the mid-1990s; Parag R. Bedekar, Keith Genicola, Amy Johnson, Cindy Kovacevic, and James S. McGinley, all of North Huntingdon.

Brian Blasko, a Yough School District teacher, submitted his letter of interest for the position shortly after it became available. But Blasko later withdrew his letter, saying he was not certain he could hold both elective offices at once and that it was not the best time to “potentially extend myself further.”

The judges will select a person to fill the remainder of Shawn Petrisko’s term, which expires in December 2019.

After Petrisko resigned in August, a divided school board has been unable to find five members willing to support one candidate to fill the vacant seat. Gediminskas, who lost her bid for re-election in November 2017 election, received four votes by board members in September and the three votes Essay received blocked her from taking the seat.

Director Barbara Viola and 10 other district residents filed a petition with the county court on Nov. 20, asking the judges to make the selection.

The candidates seeking an appointment also will have the chance to run for a full term on the board.

The terms of directors Darlene Ciocca, Tracey Czajkowski, Roebrt Perkins and Dennis Rittenhouse expire in 2019. Rittenhouse has announced he will not seek re-election.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.