Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Judges to pick Norwin School Board member from 9 candidates

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin Senior High School building
Joe Napsha Photo
Norwin Senior High School building

Updated 21 hours ago

Two former Norwin School Board members are among the nine candidates who will try to convince the Westmoreland County judges on Jan. 7 that they would be the best person to fill a school board seat that has been vacant since September.

Among the nine candidates who met Thursday’s deadline for submitting letters of interest to the court were former directors Rebecca Gediminskas of Irwin and Ronald Giuliana of North Huntingdon. Joining them were Jennifer Blasko, wife of North Huntingdon Commissioner Brian Blasko; William Essay, a former North Huntingdon commissioner in the mid-1990s; Parag R. Bedekar, Keith Genicola, Amy Johnson, Cindy Kovacevic, and James S. McGinley, all of North Huntingdon.

Brian Blasko, a Yough School District teacher, submitted his letter of interest for the position shortly after it became available. But Blasko later withdrew his letter, saying he was not certain he could hold both elective offices at once and that it was not the best time to “potentially extend myself further.”

The judges will select a person to fill the remainder of Shawn Petrisko’s term, which expires in December 2019.

After Petrisko resigned in August, a divided school board has been unable to find five members willing to support one candidate to fill the vacant seat. Gediminskas, who lost her bid for re-election in November 2017 election, received four votes by board members in September and the three votes Essay received blocked her from taking the seat.

Director Barbara Viola and 10 other district residents filed a petition with the county court on Nov. 20, asking the judges to make the selection.

The candidates seeking an appointment also will have the chance to run for a full term on the board.

The terms of directors Darlene Ciocca, Tracey Czajkowski, Roebrt Perkins and Dennis Rittenhouse expire in 2019. Rittenhouse has announced he will not seek re-election.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me