Allegheny County year in review: What made news in 2018

A look back at Pittsburgh's top news stories of 2018 as reported by the Tribune-Review.

Tree of Life massacre

A gunman armed with an AR-15 and three handguns opened fire on Shabbat services inside the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill. The Oct. 27 shooting left 11 congregants dead and two others injured.

A gun battle with accused shooter Robert Bowers also injured four Pittsburgh police officers. Bowers, 46, had posted anti-Semitic rants to the social media website Gab, his last being just prior to the shooting. He remains in federal custody awaiting trial.

A subsequent rally at Point State Park drew the likes of actors Tom Hanks and Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton. Hanks, who has been in Pittsburgh researching and filming a movie on the life of Fred Rogers, told the crowd,"A visitor will know that Pittsburgh is a great city because Pittsburgh has been greatly tested, and in those trials – in your days of struggle – Pittsburgh has set an example of what can come next, and what can come next can be good."

Death of Antwon Rose II and arrest of Officer Michael Rosfeld

Former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld conducted a felony traffic stop on a Chevy Cruze he thought might have been involved in a drive-by shooting several miles away.

While Rosfeld commanded the driver to the ground, 17-year-olds Antwon Rose II and Zaijuan Hester ran from the scene. Rosfeld opened fire, hitting Rose in the arm, back and head; he died at the scene.

The shooting sparked weeks of protests across Allegheny County, and Rosfeld was charged with homicide a week after the shooting. He remains free on bond while awaiting his trial, which is scheduled for late February. Rose was a student at Woodland Hills High School.

The East Pittsburgh police department later disbanded and now relies on state police to patrol the community.

Church sex abuse scandal

More than 300 Catholic "predator priests" across Pennsylvania sexually abused children over decades, while church leaders conspired to cover it up, according to a grand jury report released in August.

The grand jury identified 90 alleged offenders in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, which includes parishes in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.

Although the grand jury detailed charges by 1,000 victims, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said investigators believe the actual count over seven decades numbers in the thousands.

The scandal resulted in a series of listening sessions between the diocese and Catholic community.

"I really am very sorry," Bishop David A. Zubik of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh told a crowd at St. Paul Cathedral in November. "Not empty words. I'm sorry that you suffered because of the church."

Amazon HQ2 bid

Pittsburgh lost out on its bid to host Amazon's second headquarters. Amazon announced in November that New York and Arlington, Virginia, would split the 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment.

Pittsburgh, a top-20 finalist, was seen as a dark horse for HQ2.

"I don't think this is the end for us at all," said Audrey Russo, who heads the Pittsburgh Technology Council. "I think we were strong. We had strong capability. We had strong resources, and if anything it helped put Pittsburgh back on the map again."

Undercover cops brawl with Pagans

Four undercover Pittsburgh police detectives working an hours-long detail at Kopy's, a South Side bar, brawled with four members of the Pagans motorcycle club in the early hours of Oct. 12.

The melee, which ended with the four Pagans placed under arrest, was caught on numerous security cameras and showed discrepancies between the footage and the affidavits written by the officers.

The charges against the men were later dropped, and two of them have filed lawsuits against the city.

The four undercover officers are on paid leave while the FBI, the Office of Municipal Investigations, and the Citizens Police Review Board investigate.