Allegheny

Verizon Fios customers could lose ESPN, but WTAE, Penn State bowl game safe

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Penn State head coach James Franklin, congratulates his players after a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Penn State won 38-3. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 2, 2015 the Verizon logo is seen at the headquarters for Northern Virginia in Ashburn, Virginia. - US telecomm group Verizon announced December 10, 2018 it would slash its workforce through a voluntary buyout plan as the company strives to better position itself for the coming of new cellular technology. Verizon accepted 10,400 employees for the buyout, which will grant more than a year's salary plus a bonus and other benefits, the company said in a statement.'These changes are well-planned and anticipated and they will be seamless to our customers,' Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said. (Photo by Paul J. RICHARDS / AFP)PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 3 hours ago

Rest easy local Penn State fans.

Verizon Fios subscribers in the Pittsburgh area will not have their ABC bowl game viewing threatened by the ongoing talks between Disney and the cable TV service, a Verizon spokeswoman said Friday.

The only two ABC affiliates that could be affected if contract negotiations break down are WPVI-TV in Philadelphia and WABC-TV in New York, said the spokeswoman, who declined to be identified. Both are owned by Disney.

The contract between Disney and Verizon Fios expires on Monday, creating fears that, if an agreement is not reached, some subscribers will lose ABC programming on New Year’s Day. That day’s college football bowl games include the Citrus Bowl between Penn State and Kentucky at 1 p.m. on ABC.

But the Verizon spokeswoman said viewers of WTAE-TV, the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, will not be affected. WTAE is owned by Hearst Television Inc.

ESPN bowl games, however, could be blacked out to Pittsburgh area Fios subscribers if a contract is not reached. Disney is a majority owner of ESPN.

Verizon said in a statement that Disney is proposing Verizon pay hundreds of millions of dollars more for its programming, even though many of its key networks are experiencing declining viewership. Disney wants Verizon to buy the ACC Network, which televises Atlantic Coast Conference sporting events — including those of the University of Pittsburgh.

Charles W. Wolfertz, president and general manager of WTAE, could not be reached for comment.

Disney has created an advertisement to run on its channels to alert Verizon customers of the possible loss of programming.

“Our negotiations continue in earnest and we remain optimistic that we can reach a deal,” Disney said in a statement.

The company is “actively negotiating with Disney to ensure the best deal for our customers,” said Verizon spokeswoman Adria Tomaszewski.

Details on how much money Disney wants Verizon to pay for the right to its programming were not available.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

