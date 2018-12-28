North Hills charity taking orders for annual fruit-sale fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A charity that serves needy families in the North Hills is taking orders for its annual fresh-fruit fundraiser.

North Hills Community Outreach will take orders through Feb. 4 for boxes of grapefruit, oranges and pears and quarts of strawberries, which is a new addition to the fruit sale.

The fruit is hand-checked by volunteers and will be available for pickup March 2 and 3 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Road, in Hampton.

Boxes also can be purchased and donated to organization’s food pantries. School, church and civic groups are encouraged to place group orders to help raise money for the organization, which served 3,486 local families in need last year in northern Allegheny County.

Orders can be placed online or by calling nhco.org/fruit.cfm or call 412-307-0069 x 3311 for more information

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.