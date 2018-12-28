Police arrest man accused of shooting 2 inside Fe's Market in North Braddock

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man accused of two North Braddock shootings last month was arrested Friday by Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies, the FBI and Munhall police.

Courde “Dae-Dae” Daye, 20, of Swissvale, is accused of robbing and shooting a man on Nov. 19 inside Fe’s Market on Jones Avenue and shooting a man inside the same store the next day.

The first man shot is recovering from his wounds, police said. The man shot the next day was in critical and grave condition in a hospital.

Deputies said Daye was arrested inside an apartment in the 1800 block of West Street in Munhall. The county fugitive squad, agents and police entered the apartment at about 8 a.m. Daye didn’t resist.

A loaded gun was found inside the bathtub, police said.

Daye is facing attempted homicide, multiple counts of aggravated assault, robbery and felony firearms violations.

