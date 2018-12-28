Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

New webcam on at Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle nest

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle at the nest viewed from a live webcam Dec. 17, 2018
Courtesy of Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE Corp.
One of the Hays bird surveys the Monongahela River, Pittsburgh's South Side and beyond.
One of the Hays bird surveys the Monongahela River, Pittsburgh’s South Side and beyond.
Courtesy of Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE Corp.
One of the Hays bird surveys the Monongahela River, Pittsburgh’s South Side and beyond.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE flipped the switch Thursday on a new webcam at the Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle nest.

The nest along with the webcam now has views of the Monongahela River, the hills of Pittsburgh’s South Side and beyond. Although most of the camera angles will be trained tightly to the nest, viewers can expect some interesting shots of the eagles with a Pittsburgh backdrop this season.

The live stream may be viewed at aswp.org/pages/hays-nest or csecorporation.com/Pittsburgh-Hays-Bald-Eagle-Cam .

The camera will broadcast in high definition with sound, and the stream will include a rewind feature that allows viewers to see up to two hours of earlier nest activity. CSE Corp. was formerly known as PixController, an environmental surveillance equipment company known for its wildlife webcams.

“We are excited to bring the Bald Eagle webcams into viewers’ homes again this year,” said Jim Bonner, executive director,Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. “Audubon and CSE have helped the people of Pittsburgh — and really people all over the world — to become connected to the Hays Bald Eagles. We look forward to another year of both viewing the birds and continuing our successful Bald Eagle distance learning programs with local schools, which allow students to watch the eagles while asking real-time questions to environmental educators.”

The Hays webcam is a collaborative project between CSE and Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, with help from Arborel Tree Service, a Davey Company.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

