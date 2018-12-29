Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Brackenridge property taxes to remain same in 2019, police and public works get raises

George Guido | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Brackenridge Council adopted a $1.1 million budget for 2019 that includes no increase in property taxes.

Council, which adopted the budget Thursday, kept the tax rate at 6.25 mills.

In the new budget, nearly $490,000 is set aside for police and $250,000 is budgeted for public works and maintenance.

Council hopes to pave several streets in 2019, but the borough is waiting to see how much its state liquid fuels reimbursement will be before committing to which streets will be done.

Police, other contracts OK’d

Council also tentatively approved two new contracts — a five-year police agreement and a three-year public works pact.

Under the police contract that takes effect Tuesday and runs through Dec. 31, 2023, patrol officers will be paid $31.10 an hour; sergeants, $33.61 an hour; and the police chief, $35.87 an hour.

The contract does not increase pay in the first year, according to the borough. By the last year, patrol officers’ pay will increase by 7 percent to $33.30 an hour; sergeants’ hourly pay will go up 6.5 percent to $35.81 and the chief’s hourly pay will increase by 6.1 percent to $38.07.

Council also voted to hike the hourly pay of part-time police officers, from $14 to $14.50.

Under the public works contract, a laborer will receive a starting pay of $24.70 an hour, an hourly increase of 85 cents, or about 3.5 percent.

The rate will increase by 85 cents again in the second and third years of the agreement, to $26.40 by the final year ending on Dec. 31, 2023.

Both contracts were approved by 5-0 votes, and are subject to review by Solicitor Craig Alexander.

Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report. George Guido is freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me