Brackenridge property taxes to remain same in 2019, police and public works get raises

Brackenridge Council adopted a $1.1 million budget for 2019 that includes no increase in property taxes.

Council, which adopted the budget Thursday, kept the tax rate at 6.25 mills.

In the new budget, nearly $490,000 is set aside for police and $250,000 is budgeted for public works and maintenance.

Council hopes to pave several streets in 2019, but the borough is waiting to see how much its state liquid fuels reimbursement will be before committing to which streets will be done.

Police, other contracts OK’d

Council also tentatively approved two new contracts — a five-year police agreement and a three-year public works pact.

Under the police contract that takes effect Tuesday and runs through Dec. 31, 2023, patrol officers will be paid $31.10 an hour; sergeants, $33.61 an hour; and the police chief, $35.87 an hour.

The contract does not increase pay in the first year, according to the borough. By the last year, patrol officers’ pay will increase by 7 percent to $33.30 an hour; sergeants’ hourly pay will go up 6.5 percent to $35.81 and the chief’s hourly pay will increase by 6.1 percent to $38.07.

Council also voted to hike the hourly pay of part-time police officers, from $14 to $14.50.

Under the public works contract, a laborer will receive a starting pay of $24.70 an hour, an hourly increase of 85 cents, or about 3.5 percent.

The rate will increase by 85 cents again in the second and third years of the agreement, to $26.40 by the final year ending on Dec. 31, 2023.

Both contracts were approved by 5-0 votes, and are subject to review by Solicitor Craig Alexander.

Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report. George Guido is freelance writer.