Westbound lanes of Parkway East reopened through Downtown Pittsburgh
Updated 4 hours ago
The westbound lanes of the Parkway East in Downtown Pittsburgh reopened late Saturday.
Westbound I-376 closed to traffic about Wednesday between the Boulevard of the Allies off-ramp and the Grant Street interchange to allow crews from Swank Construction Company of New Kensington to conduct bridge dam replacement work and roadway reconstruction. The work was scheduled to continue through 10 a.m. Sunday, however the work was completed 10 hours early and the roadway reopened to traffic.
Minor work, requiring overnight lane restrictions in this location, may occur in 2019, PennDOT said.
No work will occur on the Parkway East through Jan 5. However, work is scheduled to resume along other portions of the Parkway East late Monday, January 7.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.