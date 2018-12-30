Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Cranberry man biking home from work struck, killed by suspected drunk driver

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Aleksander Teimouri
Facebook
Aleksander Teimouri

Updated 7 hours ago

A Cranberry man’s blood alcohol-content was nearly twice the legal limit when he struck and killed a bicyclist the day after Christmas, according to charges filed against the man.

Aleksander Teimouri, 22, of Cranberry, was bicycling home on Rochester Road near Haines School Road about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a man driving a Chevy Equinox, according to the criminal complaint.

David Lohr, 51, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Police wrote in the complaint that they arrived at the scene within minutes of the crash and found Teimouri lying on the sidewalk, not alert and bleeding from the head. Officers said Lohr was not clear about when he’d seen Teimouri on his bike but did say he’d struck him.

Lohr told officers he’d “had a couple drinks,” according to the complaint, and Cranberry police Cpl. Michael Marshall wrote that Lohr smelled of alcohol. He wrote that Lohr “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests.

A blood test at UPMC Cranberry about an hour after the crash indicated Lohr’s blood-alcohol content was 0.14 percent. The legal limit for drivers is 0.08 percent.

A preliminary hearing for Lohr is set for Jan. 4.

Teimouri’s family wrote on social media that he was taken off of life support over the weekend, and many of his organs were donated.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister to create a scholarship fund in his name, Teimouri studied biology and chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh, and he’d recently begun the process of enlisting in the Air Force.

“He was ready and willing to risk his life in order to save others,” his sister, Aryelle Teimouri, wrote. “While Alek’s passing is devastating and horrific, he is able to save many other lives as his organs are being donated to many individuals in need.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me