Cranberry man biking home from work struck, killed by suspected drunk driver

A Cranberry man’s blood alcohol-content was nearly twice the legal limit when he struck and killed a bicyclist the day after Christmas, according to charges filed against the man.

Aleksander Teimouri, 22, of Cranberry, was bicycling home on Rochester Road near Haines School Road about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a man driving a Chevy Equinox, according to the criminal complaint.

David Lohr, 51, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Police wrote in the complaint that they arrived at the scene within minutes of the crash and found Teimouri lying on the sidewalk, not alert and bleeding from the head. Officers said Lohr was not clear about when he’d seen Teimouri on his bike but did say he’d struck him.

Lohr told officers he’d “had a couple drinks,” according to the complaint, and Cranberry police Cpl. Michael Marshall wrote that Lohr smelled of alcohol. He wrote that Lohr “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests.

A blood test at UPMC Cranberry about an hour after the crash indicated Lohr’s blood-alcohol content was 0.14 percent. The legal limit for drivers is 0.08 percent.

A preliminary hearing for Lohr is set for Jan. 4.

Teimouri’s family wrote on social media that he was taken off of life support over the weekend, and many of his organs were donated.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister to create a scholarship fund in his name, Teimouri studied biology and chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh, and he’d recently begun the process of enlisting in the Air Force.

“He was ready and willing to risk his life in order to save others,” his sister, Aryelle Teimouri, wrote. “While Alek’s passing is devastating and horrific, he is able to save many other lives as his organs are being donated to many individuals in need.”

