Glassport man faces charges for shooting dogs

Charges are pending against a Glassport man who is accused of shooting two of his dogs on Dec. 28.

Police have not released the man’s name, but said he confessed to shooting and dumping the dogs after they got into a fight, WPXI reported.

Sable Kennel in McKeesport posted on Facebook that one of the dogs, a pit bull mix named Sampson, is recovering after being shot multiple times. The second dog did not survive.

The owner is accused of shooting both dogs after driving them to the Glassport dump along Virginia Avenue. The deceased dog was found buried under a pile of rocks.

Animal control officers were originally called Dec. 28 to corral Sampson, who was spotted running loose. They believed at first that he was hit by a car but discovered he was shot and possibly stabbed, their post said. Sable Kennel posted that Sampson’s medical bills topped $580 but he was treated and is being fostered.

Donations can be made to pghpetdetective.

