Elderly woman missing from Moon found after vehicle pursuit in Lawrence County

An elderly woman missing from the Moon area was found after a vehicle pursuit in Lawrence County, state police said Monday.

According to state police, Suzanne Rabosky, 71, of Moon was suffering from dementia. She was thought to have been in the Sewickley area.

The pursuit happened close to 9 p.m. Friday on Route 108 at Mohawk School Road in North Beaver Township in Lawrence County. Police said they tried to stop Rabosky after seeing her commit several traffic violations.

According to police, Rabosky continued driving on several roads in the area, and crossed into Ohio and back into Pennsylvania, before being stopped.

Rabosky was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for observation, and was released to family, state police said.

