Cops: Teen found dead in North Braddock was shot several times

A North Braddock teen was found dead Monday, the morning after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area, authorities said.

North Braddock officers responded about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to Hawkins Avenue for a reported shooting, said Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman. He said witnesses described someone shooting from inside a white SUV and another person on foot.

Local police searched the area but found nothing, Schurman said.

About 8:40 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported a man lying in the grass behind a home on Hawkins Avenue, Schurman said. Police found the 18-year-old dead under a large grill. He’d been shot several times.

Police did not identify the teenager. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.