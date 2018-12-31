Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Cops: Teen found dead in North Braddock was shot several times

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Allegheny County homicide detectives investigate the scene on Hawkins Avenue in North Braddock where an 18-year-old was found shot to death on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.
WPXI-TV
Allegheny County homicide detectives investigate the scene on Hawkins Avenue in North Braddock where an 18-year-old was found shot to death on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

Updated 39 minutes ago

A North Braddock teen was found dead Monday, the morning after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area, authorities said.

North Braddock officers responded about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to Hawkins Avenue for a reported shooting, said Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman. He said witnesses described someone shooting from inside a white SUV and another person on foot.

Local police searched the area but found nothing, Schurman said.

About 8:40 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported a man lying in the grass behind a home on Hawkins Avenue, Schurman said. Police found the 18-year-old dead under a large grill. He’d been shot several times.

Police did not identify the teenager. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me