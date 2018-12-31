Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Body pulled from Ohio River near Emsworth Locks and Dams

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Water flows through the Emsworth Lock and Dam along the Ohio River as photographed from Neville Island on Tuesday, March 29, 2016.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Water flows through the Emsworth Lock and Dam along the Ohio River as photographed from Neville Island on Tuesday, March 29, 2016.

Updated 44 minutes ago

A man’s body was pulled from the Ohio River near Emsworth on Monday morning.

Allegheny County police said in a news release that Ohio Township police and paramedics responded to the Emsworth Locks and Dams around 10:30 a.m. and found a man floating face down in the river.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the man had been tentatively identified, but have not publicly released his name. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me