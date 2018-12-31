Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Jewish Federation gets $70,000 gift for victims of terror fund

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
The 'Stronger Than Hate' image has spread since the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Tim Hindes
The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday presented $70,0000 to the Stronger than Hate campaign.

Stronger than Hate T-shirts using the Steelers logo with the Star of David replacing one of the team’s three hypocycloid in their logo resulted in $70,000 raised.

The money was presented to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Fund for the Victim of Terror on Sunday by Steelers and a printing company officials.

The money was in addition to $18,000 presented to the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday by 123Shirt.com, the company that printed the T-shirts.

Stronger than Hate was a rallying cry after the Oct. 27 shooting murders of 11 men and women at worship at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

The Steelers partnered with Tim Hindes and Underground Printing to sell shirts with the Stronger than Hate Steelers logo.

Hindes, who is the CEO of Trailblaze Creative, created the logo. Hindes and Mike Withrow of Underground Printing were on hand Sunday when Steelers President Art Rooney II presented the $70,000 to Meryl Ainsman, board chairman of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

“Our community unified to help the victims of the attack on our neighbors, friends and worshippers in Squirrel Hill,” Rooney said.

“Our hearts remain heavy, but we are thankful to everyone who was able to contribute to the efforts to provide emotional and financial support during an unthinkable time in our city,” he said in the check presentation at the Steelers game Sunday.

The Stronger than Hate logo also remains on signs around Heinz Field. The Steelers said the signs are a “constant show of support for those who lives were taken and support for those impacted.”

Ainsman thanked the Steelers.

“The Steelers support, and the support of the entire Pittsburgh community, has brought great comfort to those affected by this terrible tragedy. Together, we are all Stronger than Hate,” she said.

