Bullet fired on Port Authority bus in Downtown Pittsburgh grazes 1 man's neck; no one else injured

An argument between two passengers on a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus Tuesday morning culminated with one man brandishing a gun and firing it at another man, sending one person to the hospital with a non-fatal bullet injury to his neck, officials said.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. on an outbound 82 Lincoln bus near Liberty Avenue and Ninth Street in Downtown Pittsburgh, Port Authority spokesman Jim Ritchie said.

“Two males were arguing with each other on the bus. One pulled the weapon and fired it, grazing the other in the neck,” Ritchie said. “He did not fire any other shots. Nobody else was injured.”

The man grazed by the bullet was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ritchie said.

The suspect who fired the weapon has been taken into custody, Ritchie said. His name has not yet been released.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate.

