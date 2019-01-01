Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bullet fired on Port Authority bus in Downtown Pittsburgh grazes 1 man's neck; no one else injured

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 2:27 p.m.
Port Authority transit riders wait for their buses along Liberty Avenue at the Wood Street Station Downtown Wednesday, January 18, 2012. (Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review) (JLG PortCuts0119 2.jpg:, goes with Jill Greenwood story).
JASMINE GOLDBAND
Port Authority transit riders wait for their buses along Liberty Avenue at the Wood Street Station Downtown Wednesday, January 18, 2012. (Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review) (JLG PortCuts0119 2.jpg:, goes with Jill Greenwood story).

Updated 9 minutes ago

An argument between two passengers on a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus Tuesday morning culminated with one man brandishing a gun and firing it at another man, sending one person to the hospital with a non-fatal bullet injury to his neck, officials said.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. on an outbound 82 Lincoln bus near Liberty Avenue and Ninth Street in Downtown Pittsburgh, Port Authority spokesman Jim Ritchie said.

“Two males were arguing with each other on the bus. One pulled the weapon and fired it, grazing the other in the neck,” Ritchie said. “He did not fire any other shots. Nobody else was injured.”

The man grazed by the bullet was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ritchie said.

The suspect who fired the weapon has been taken into custody, Ritchie said. His name has not yet been released.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me