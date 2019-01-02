Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Autism Speaks meeting will lay out 2019 plans, volunteer opportunities

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, 7:33 p.m.
Thousands came out to participate in the 2014 Pittsburgh Walk Now for Autism Speaks Saturday, June 14, 2014 on the North Shore.
Heidi Murrin | Tribune-Review
Thousands came out to participate in the 2014 Pittsburgh Walk Now for Autism Speaks Saturday, June 14, 2014 on the North Shore.

Officials from Autism Speaks will get together to begin planning the 2019 Pittsburgh Autism Speaks Walk on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and they want to hear from the public.

The organization will host a 2019 Pittsburgh Committee Interest Night, 6 p.m., Tuesday at its Pittsburgh office, 15 27th St. in the Strip District.

Those looking to take an active role in this year’s walk, or anyone with a new idea to help spread the group’s mission is invited to attend.

“This is a chance to learn more about the kind of volunteers we are looking to support us locally, network with some of your peers and get to know your Autism Speaks staff partners,” Western Pennsylvania chapter executive director Amy Logston and Pittsburgh field development manager Stephanie Provenzano wrote in an email.

Click here to RSVP .

For more, see AutismSpeaks.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

