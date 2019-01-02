Autism Speaks meeting will lay out 2019 plans, volunteer opportunities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials from Autism Speaks will get together to begin planning the 2019 Pittsburgh Autism Speaks Walk on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and they want to hear from the public.

The organization will host a 2019 Pittsburgh Committee Interest Night, 6 p.m., Tuesday at its Pittsburgh office, 15 27th St. in the Strip District.

Those looking to take an active role in this year’s walk, or anyone with a new idea to help spread the group’s mission is invited to attend.

“This is a chance to learn more about the kind of volunteers we are looking to support us locally, network with some of your peers and get to know your Autism Speaks staff partners,” Western Pennsylvania chapter executive director Amy Logston and Pittsburgh field development manager Stephanie Provenzano wrote in an email.

