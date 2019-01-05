4 people, 8 pets safe after Troy Hill house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four people and eight pets are safe after a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, firefighters, police, paramedics and animal care and control officers responded to the fire in a two-story duplex in the 1800 block of Lowrie Street at Lofink Street around 9 a.m.

The fire was put out quickly, but the duplex sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

Two adults and two children were safely evacuated and not hurt, according to public safety.

Of the eight pets — five cats and three dogs — public safety said neighbors saw two cats run from the fire, while one got out with a resident. Crews rescued two other cats, which medics revived by giving them oxygen with devices designed for animals.

The three dogs were rescued; medics and animal care and control treated them.

The Red Cross was notified to help the residents with temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.