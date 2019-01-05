Greensburg area couple wanted 'vacation'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Greensburg area couple that went missing Thursday morning and were found safe in South Carolina on Friday left home because they “needed a spontaneous vacation,” city police said Saturday.

Amanda Caldwell, 29, of Greensburg and Joseph Zyvity, 30, of Hempfield were located in the small town of Harleyville and explained their reasoning for leaving, Greensburg Det. John Swank said Saturday.

Caldwell’s family and co-workers at Senior Life in Greensburg had reported her missing on Thursday because she did not come to work. Caldwell’s phone was found in her apartment and those who knew her said it was unusual for her to be without the phone, police said.

Police had been tracking the use of Caldwell’s credit card and authorities tracked the pair to that town through the use of the credit card at a Harleyville business, Swank said. Harleyvile is about 50 miles northwest of Charleston. Caldwell’s credit card also had been used at gas stations in Bastian, Va., and Columbia, S.C., on Friday.

Zyvith’s vehicle was found behind Caldwell’s South Maple Avenue residence with blood on the steering wheel and that raised some suspicions, Swank said. He said Zyvith apparently had cut himself.

Zyvith had called off work at General Carbide in Hempfield at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police said. His family also reported him missing, Greensburg police stated on their Facebook page.

Caldwell’s family could not be reached for comment Saturday. An attempt to reach Zyvith’s family also was unsuccessful.

