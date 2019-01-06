Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Fire damages Pitcairn house early Sunday

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 9:03 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a blaze that damaged an unoccupied Pitcairn house early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The fire apparently started on a second-floor, rear porch of the three-story house and spread to the interior walls on the second and third floors, said Thomas Dick, Pitcairn assistant fire chief.

The house is located at 412 Wall Ave.

No was injured in the two-alarm fire, which was reported at 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of receiving the alarm and were able to prevent the fire from igniting adjacent houses that are within a few feet of the burning structure, Dick said. The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes and firefighters remained on the scene for 3.5 hours, Dick said.

Despite the fire damage, the structural integrity of the house was not destroyed, Dick said.

Dick said he did not know who owned the house.

Pitcairn firefighters were assisted by units from Monroeville, Wilmerding and Turtle Creek.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me