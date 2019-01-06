Fire damages Pitcairn house early Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a blaze that damaged an unoccupied Pitcairn house early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The fire apparently started on a second-floor, rear porch of the three-story house and spread to the interior walls on the second and third floors, said Thomas Dick, Pitcairn assistant fire chief.

The house is located at 412 Wall Ave.

No was injured in the two-alarm fire, which was reported at 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of receiving the alarm and were able to prevent the fire from igniting adjacent houses that are within a few feet of the burning structure, Dick said. The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes and firefighters remained on the scene for 3.5 hours, Dick said.

Despite the fire damage, the structural integrity of the house was not destroyed, Dick said.

Dick said he did not know who owned the house.

Pitcairn firefighters were assisted by units from Monroeville, Wilmerding and Turtle Creek.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.