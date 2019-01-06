Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Body of Pittsburgh man found below I-79 overpass in Collier

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Police found a man’s body Sunday next to Chartiers Creek below an Interstate 79 overpass in Collier Township, officials said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Stuart Hayman Hunt, 36, of Pittsburgh.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police received a report of an unresponsive man found by a hiker who walks the trails along the creek daily, Allegheny County Police Inspector Andrew Schurman said. The hiker said he had not seen the body there the day before.

Police and paramedics found Hunt’s body next to the creek, about 40 feet below the I-79 overpass at northbound mile marker 54, between the Bridgeville and Kirwan Heights exits. Hunt

was pronounced dead where he was found.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet determined a cause or manner of death.

“The victim had wounds consistent with falling or jumping from a height,” Schurman said. “At this point in the investigation, it is not clear what time the victim would have appeared at the scene.”

No vehicles were parked on the nearby interstate, Schurman said.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Officials asked anyone with information — or who saw a man walking on I-79 or a vehicle stopped in the area — to call 833-255-8477 (833-ALL-TIPS) or reach out to police on social media. Callers can remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

