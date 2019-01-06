Mac Miller tribute fund raises more than $370K for youth programs, community-building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A charitable fund created in honor of Mac Miller — the late Pittsburgh-born rapper who sought to invest in youth programs and safe playgrounds in his hometown — has raised more than $370,000 in donations, fund managers confirmed Sunday.

Miller, who rose to international fame after growing up in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood and attending Allerdice High School, died Sept. 7 at his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined he died of an accidental overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

He was 26.

Shortly after his death, Miller’s family established the Mac Miller Circles Fund at The Pittsburgh Foundation “to provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community-building.”

The creation of the fund coincided with its first major fundraiser, a tribute concert held in honor of Miller and his charitable causes in Los Angeles.

The star-studded “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” concert on Oct. 31 featured performances and anecdotes about Miller and his impact by Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Vince Staples, John Mayer and dozens of other artists.

The proceeds received thus far, including donations made by individuals during the concert and through publicity of the fund, total $370,179, foundation spokesman Doug Root said. That amount does not include the ticket sales and merchandise.

A report by TMZ last week suggested as much as $700,000 in Mac Miller Circles Fund donations have been raised in total, but that figure has not been confirmed, Root said.

The foundation expects the totals from the tribute concert to be available by April 1, Root said.

More than 2,000 people attended a vigil at Blue Slide Playground at Frick Park a few days after Miller’s death. The park is where Miller, born Malcolm J. McCormick, played as a child and the inspiration behind his 2011 single, “Blue Slide Park.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who knew Miller personally, has said the rising rap performer and producer wanted to invest in Pittsburgh and talked with him “extensively” about proposals for after-school programs at city recreation centers and creating parks featuring blue slides.

The blue slides would indicate to the public that the park and surrounding neighborhood was a safe zone for children and families. Peduto said Miller also wanted to help finance “rec to tech” programs at recreation centers, featuring classes for kids to learn computer coding and other high-tech skills.

On Dec. 7, exactly three months he died, Miller earned his first Grammy nomination.

Miller was nominated posthumously for his album, “Swimming,” which is vying for album of the year against Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy,” Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap,” Pusha T’s “Daytona” and Travis Scott’s “Astroworld.”

“Swimming” was released Aug. 3 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and vaulted back into the top 10 after Miller’s death.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 10.

To make a donation to the Miller family’s fund for youth programs, go to PittsburghFoundation.org/macmiller or mail a check made out to The Pittsburgh Foundation with The Mac Miller Circles Fund in the memo line to: The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

