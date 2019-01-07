Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Hundreds of protesters, many armed, expected to rally in Downtown Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, 4:36 a.m.
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks at a press conference announcing a package of gun safety measures that will be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday at the City-County Building on Dec. 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks at a press conference announcing a package of gun safety measures that will be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday at the City-County Building on Dec. 14, 2018.
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks at a press conference announcing a package of gun safety measures that will be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday at the City-County Building on Dec. 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks at a press conference announcing a package of gun safety measures that will be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday at the City-County Building on Dec. 14, 2018.
A sign outside the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh reminds visitors that weapons are not permitted in the building.
A sign outside the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh reminds visitors that weapons are not permitted in the building.
A sign inside the City-County Building’s Grant Street entrance advises visitors that firearms are prohibited inside the building and that lockers are available for visitors to check legal weapons.
A sign inside the City-County Building’s Grant Street entrance advises visitors that firearms are prohibited inside the building and that lockers are available for visitors to check legal weapons.

Updated 1 hour ago

Hundreds of protesters are expected Monday in Pittsburgh’s Downtown to rally against proposed restrictions on guns and ammunition.

The rally starts at noon on Grant Street in front of the City-County Building.

The bills would ban semi-automatic rifles and certain ammunition and firearms accessories within city limits.

Pittsburgh City Council introduced the ordinances last month in wake of a mass shooting on Oct. 27 at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 worshipers were killed.

The proposed ban drew immediate outcry from gun rights activists who contend the restrictions violate Pennsylvania law. State law prohibits municipalities from regulating firearms. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the preemption in multiple cases, including a 10-year-old city ordinance that would require the reporting of lost or stolen handguns.

Pittsburgh police have never enforced the ordinance because of the preemption.

Justin Dillon, 32, of Erie organized the rally. Dillon is the founder of the advocacy group Open Carry Pennsylvania. He said he expects as many as 1,000 people and many of them — including himself — would be legally armed .

“We’re coming together to say that what they’re trying to propose is not right,” Dillon has said. “It’s against the law.”

Officials said numerous police offices would be posted in and outside the City-County Building during the protest and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said the city would consider closing Grant Street.

“It’s not the first time that we’ve had events that have been controversial or even where there have been counter protests at the (City-County Building),” Peduto has said. “It differs because of the amount of weaponry that will be in a very small area of the city. There will be officers there not only to monitor that situation, but also to protect the right of those protesting the protest.”

The city and gun rights activists already clashed over signs put up around the City-County Building last week stating that firearms are not allowed inside the building. The original signs did not include information about the availability of lockers for weapons. When the city posted new signs, they were criticized for being obscured and difficult to see.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me