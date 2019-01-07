Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Doors Open black history tour will focus on city's AME churches

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The spiritual history of Pittsburgh’s black community will be on full display Jan. 19, when nonprofit Doors Open and local African Methodist Episcopal church officials partner to host a “ Ride with the King ” black history tour the Saturday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Bonnie Baxter of Pittsburgh got the idea for Doors Open after attending a similar event while living in Chicago. In October 2018, more than 50 buildings throughout Downtown were part of a Doors Open event. It offered the public an opportunity to take guided tours, attend lectures and view exhibits about the architecture of the buildings as well as what takes place inside.

“People buy tickets and then they can help themselves to the building tours,” Baxter said. “We have about 400 volunteers at those buildings and when people come in, they get either a behind-the-scenes experience or just a chance, as we say in Pittsburgh ‘to be nebby.’”

Baxter also has put together a series of “Insider” tours, organized around a single location.

After talking with staff at Bethel AME Church in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood, “I thought the time might be right to pull the trigger on an ‘Insider’ tour at the church,” she said. “And with just the little bit of history they gave me, we started thinking that several AME church tours would be a really good opportunity.”

Bethel AME traces its history back to a very small congregation in 1808. Organizers received its charter in 1818, and it is Pittsburgh’s oldest black church.

Other participating churches will be St. James AME in East Liberty and Brown Chapel AME on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Self-guided and bus tours will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $20 depending on age and type of tour, and are available at DoorsOpenPgh.org .

“We’re presenting the African-American story, but keeping it very specific and telling it through these local churches,” Baxter said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Attendees listen to speakers during the Pittsburgh chapter of the NAACP 11th annual Freedom Sunday at St. James AME Church in East Liberty on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Carol Lynn Adams, daughter of local civil rights icon Harvey Adams Jr., sings a song of praise for her father during the service at Bethel AME Church in the Hill District on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2009.
Sidney Davis | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
click me