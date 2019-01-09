Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Road need plowing or paving? Allegheny County map shows you who to call

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 10:39 a.m.
An Allegheny County snow plow clears the road in Boyce Park.
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
An Allegheny County snow plow clears the road in Boyce Park.

Updated 17 hours ago

Potholes and plows.

Welcome back to winter.

As Mother Nature made sure to remind us that it does, in fact, get cold and snowy in January, you might be wondering to yourself: Who is responsible for my roads?

Allegheny County has a handy map that shows you who owns and is responsible for plowing your roads and who owns your park.

Clicking on a given road will give you contact information for the appropriate contact if you are in need of service or have questions. You can search the county by address to hone in on a specific area.

