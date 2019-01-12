Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Man recovering after rescue from third floor of burning Lawrenceville home

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, 1:18 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Firefighters were able to rescue a man who became trapped inside a burning Lawrenceville home on Saturday morning, Pittsburgh fire Chief Darryl Jones said.

The victim is recovering at a local hospital, Jones said.

Firefighters were called to the home at 3933 Liberty Ave. shortly before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke pouring from the building and found that someone was trapped on the third floor.

Jones said the victim was trying to come down the building’s back steps, but was unable to do so because of the flames and smoke.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze and get inside the building to rescue the man, who retreated back inside the building, Jones said.

The victim suffered from smoke inhalation but was reported in good condition at a local hospital.

Jones said firefighters had the two-alarm blaze under control within an hour.

“It was a good job done by all,” he said. “I’m very proud of our guys.”

Jones couldn’t say how many people lived in the building.

Two other people were inside at the time and were able to get out safely, according to Alicia George, spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Public Safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702 or at mczebiniak@tribweb.com. Staff writer Jeff Himler contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me