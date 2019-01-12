Man recovering after rescue from third floor of burning Lawrenceville home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Firefighters were able to rescue a man who became trapped inside a burning Lawrenceville home on Saturday morning, Pittsburgh fire Chief Darryl Jones said.

The victim is recovering at a local hospital, Jones said.

Firefighters were called to the home at 3933 Liberty Ave. shortly before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke pouring from the building and found that someone was trapped on the third floor.

Jones said the victim was trying to come down the building’s back steps, but was unable to do so because of the flames and smoke.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze and get inside the building to rescue the man, who retreated back inside the building, Jones said.

The victim suffered from smoke inhalation but was reported in good condition at a local hospital.

Jones said firefighters had the two-alarm blaze under control within an hour.

“It was a good job done by all,” he said. “I’m very proud of our guys.”

Jones couldn’t say how many people lived in the building.

Two other people were inside at the time and were able to get out safely, according to Alicia George, spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Public Safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702 or at mczebiniak@tribweb.com. Staff writer Jeff Himler contributed to this report.