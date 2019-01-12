Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Videographer finds inspiration, stories on Pittsburgh's buses

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, 6:30 p.m.
A scene from Dean Bog's latest video shot on Port Authority buses.
Dean Bog via YouTube
A scene from Dean Bog's latest video shot on Port Authority buses.

Updated 12 hours ago

A video artist is capturing a slice of Pittsburgh's culture by talking to people he meets on public buses.

Dean Bog shot his latest installment of "Port Authority Stories" in a moody black-and-white style that showcases the texture and form of his subjects.

"One of my favorite things about making these has been riding bus routes farther than I've ever ridden them before and really getting to see the entirety of the city," he writes in the YouTube introduction for Episode 3, titled "The 93."

Passengers on bus route 93 relate tales from their childhood and reveal motivations that get them through their day.

"I was a victim to gun violence from losing a member of my family," one woman shares as the biggest challenge she is facing in Pittsburgh.

Bog's previous "Port Authority" videos were shot in color and run a bit shorter.

"Filming these is nerve-wracking. Afterward I always feel so connected to Pittsburgh," Bog wrote for Episode 2, "The 54."

"I took a few laps on the 71a and talked to some fantastic Pittsburghers," is the intro to his first bus film.

See more of this artist's work on his YouTube channel.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me