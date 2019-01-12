Videographer finds inspiration, stories on Pittsburgh's buses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A video artist is capturing a slice of Pittsburgh's culture by talking to people he meets on public buses.

Dean Bog shot his latest installment of "Port Authority Stories" in a moody black-and-white style that showcases the texture and form of his subjects.

"One of my favorite things about making these has been riding bus routes farther than I've ever ridden them before and really getting to see the entirety of the city," he writes in the YouTube introduction for Episode 3, titled "The 93."

Passengers on bus route 93 relate tales from their childhood and reveal motivations that get them through their day.

"I was a victim to gun violence from losing a member of my family," one woman shares as the biggest challenge she is facing in Pittsburgh.

Bog's previous "Port Authority" videos were shot in color and run a bit shorter.

"Filming these is nerve-wracking. Afterward I always feel so connected to Pittsburgh," Bog wrote for Episode 2, "The 54."

"I took a few laps on the 71a and talked to some fantastic Pittsburghers," is the intro to his first bus film.

