Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pitt, Japanese students celebrate newfound adulthood with traditional ceremony

Stacey Federoff | Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 1:36 a.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

While volunteers wrapped and folded Emily Farmer in the layers of a kimono, she put her four semesters of Japanese to the test.

The Pitt sophomore majoring in molecular biology understood when they would ask about things like the lengths of the garments or its front and back during the “kitsuke” dressing process Friday at the University Club.

“It’s cool to be able to hear conversations. … You can hear words that you’ve learned and you can piece it together,” said Farmer of Easton, Pa.

The group started early in the afternoon, taking about 10 to 20 minutes to dress each of the three dozen students leading up to Seijin Shiki, a coming-of-age ceremony hosted by Pitt’s Asian Studies Center and English Language Institute.

In Japan, the second Monday in January is designated for the celebration as a national holiday, where 20-year-olds mark their transition into adulthood. There, 20 is the age when adults can legally drive, drink, smoke, gamble and — until 2015 when it was lowered to 18 — vote.

About two-thirds of the group were Japanese students from Yasuda Women’s University in Hiroshima, visiting for intensive English studies beginning in August that will end Jan. 20.

“I don’t want to go back to Japan,” said Sabara Shintaki, waiting for the ceremony to start with a group of her friends. “People here are so nice.”

When the exchange program started three years ago between the two universities, Japanese students brought up their dismay in missing Seijin-no-hi, or Coming-of-Age Day, and the ceremonies that are held in each local government office accompanied by lots of pomp and picture-taking, as one of the rare times Japanese young people wear traditional dress.

“We were inspired to say why don’t we do (our own ceremony) here and it would be a perfect capstone,” said Lynn Kawaratani, assistant director for partnerships and programs at Pitt’s Asian Studies Center.

Junko Higashibeppu, chairwoman of the Japanese Nationality Room Committee, said she was glad to volunteer her time since these Japanese students were missing the day with their families and friends at home.

“I still remember one picture with my father,” she said. “I think parents are proud of their children becoming 20 … I still vividly remember that picture and what I wore that day.”

About eight volunteers from the committee, Japan America Society of Pennsylvania and Japan Association of Greater Pittsburgh dressed the young women and two young men in kimonos, which were borrowed from members of the groups.

“For them to say, ‘we want these students to have this special experience, we will lend them our clothing,’ … that’s amazing,” said Rob Mucklo, special programs and activities supervisor with Pitt’s English Language Institute.

The Seijin Shiki ceremony, in its second year, is meant just as much for Pitt students as the Japanese students visiting, a part of “Pitt to the World and the World to Pitt”, the university’s global plan, Mucklo said.

Once the students were dressed and lined up, they processed in to the ballroom to begin the ceremony.

Giving remarks to the students to welcome them to adulthood were Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Feyisola Alabi of Mayor Bill Peduto’s office, Pitt officials and retired WTAE broadcaster Sally Wiggin, who holds a master’s degree in Asian Studies and has visited Japan four times.

“You do what many who travel do,” she told them, herself wearing a kimono. “You bridge a gap, and this is a time in our world where we need more of that, we need more bridges, we need more understanding.”

Each student was given chopsticks with the Pitt logo, then had a photo taken with Roc, the Pitt Panther mascot. A cherry tree will also be planted in North Park in their honor, a part of the Sakura Project.

Wearing a red and white kimono, Nora Douglas of Washington D.C., who is studying chemistry at Pitt, said she hopes to be chosen as a volunteer at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with about seven years’ experience studying Japanese.

“I’m not one who easily makes friends, and this is probably one of the easiest times in my life where I have,” she said. “Pitt’s setting the pace for other schools who pride themselves on international cultural exchange.”

Stacey Federoff is a freelancer.

Students help each other while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students help each other while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Hinano Matsuo, gets help while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Hinano Matsuo, gets help while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Hinano Matsuo, gets help while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Hinano Matsuo, gets help while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Chop sticks given as gifts, are arranged on a table prior to a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chop sticks given as gifts, are arranged on a table prior to a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Students about to go through a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony take a photo inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students about to go through a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony take a photo inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Hinano Matsuo, gets help while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Hinano Matsuo, gets help while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Students help each other while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students help each other while getting dressed prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Students proceed to their seats during the start of a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony take a photo inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students proceed to their seats during the start of a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony take a photo inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Students sit together during the start of a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony take a photo inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students sit together during the start of a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony take a photo inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Students walk down the steps inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students walk down the steps inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony on Jan. 11, 2019.
Ami Hanabusa, a Pitt student, gets ready prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Ami Hanabusa, a Pitt student, gets ready prior to taking part in a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Brandon Lee, of Pitt’s Calligraphy Club, demonstrates with a brush during a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Brandon Lee, of Pitt’s Calligraphy Club, demonstrates with a brush during a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Students pose for photos with the Pitt Panther after being given chop sticks as a gift during a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony take a photo inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students pose for photos with the Pitt Panther after being given chop sticks as a gift during a traditional Japanese coming-of-age ceremony take a photo inside of the University Club at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, on Jan. 11, 2019.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me