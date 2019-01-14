KDKA's Marty Griffin relishing 'cancer-free' news

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

KDKA radio host Marty Griffin is cancer-free.

Griffin joyfully shared the news hours after undergoing PET and CT scans Monday morning, six weeks after completing treatment for HPV-related cancer.

Griffin said he feels “excellent.”

“I’m thrilled, crying like a baby,” he said.

Griffin, 59, announced in September that he was battling throat cancer , precipitated by a diagnosis of human papillomavirus.

“I had cancer in the left tonsil and the base of my tongue. It’s gone. All clear. … My wife (KDKA television reporter Kristine Sorensen) was there and I’m not exaggerating. We cried like babies,” Griffin said Monday afternoon.

The couple talked with their three children, Vincent, 8, Chloe, 12, and Sophia, 14, Sunday evening.

“I asked if they still say their prayers, and they said, yes, daddy, we do,” Griffin said.

His son gave him his favorite stuffed animal to sleep with overnight.

“They knew daddy had a big test today, and it was important to daddy’s health and his future,” Griffin said.

The family received thousands of get well cards, Bibles, blankets and fruit arrangements while he underwent treatment.

“I found people to be wonderful,” he said.

Griffin said he has three more months of immunotherapy, which he expects to decrease the prospect of his ever getting cancer again.

Griffin’s voice sounded stronger than it had just six weeks ago, and he has gained back about 20 of the 40 pounds he lost during treatment.

“I’m a lot stronger. I will have lifelong issues with saliva and taste, but I’ll take it. I’m alive. I’m blessed,” he said.

“We are overjoyed. We are going to celebrate. … It might be pizza and ice cream,” Griffin said.

“I’ll be back (to work) on Tuesday,” he said.

A former long-time on-air reporter with KDKA-TV, Griffin recently launched the website Sparkt.com , a new marketing and branding company.

He has shared his cancer journey on the website, providing links to informative websites and support options.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.