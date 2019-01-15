Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Flipper fun at Pinball PA and other places around Pittsburgh region

Kristy Locklin | Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Fara Fortun, 6, plays “The Twilight Zone” pinball machine at Pinball PA.
Kristy Locklin | Tribune-Review
Fara Fortun, 6, plays “The Twilight Zone” pinball machine at Pinball PA.
Hundreds of modern and vintage pinball machines await players at Pinball PA in Hopewell.
Submitted
Hundreds of modern and vintage pinball machines await players at Pinball PA in Hopewell.

Updated 3 hours ago

It’s just before 11 a.m. on a Saturday when Zakk Akin arrives at work. He makes his way through the dark, maze-like facility. The place is silent, save for the jangling of his key chain.

He flips a switch, creating a cacophony of buzzing, beeping, bells and robotic voices. Colorful, blinking lights illuminate the room like a fireworks display.

Akin smiles.

“I’ve been working here three years and that never gets old,” he said.

As the general manager of Pinball PA, an arcade, gaming museum and party center in Hopewell, Akin tends to more than 400 new and vintage pinball machines. Longtime collector Ed Beeler opened the gigantic space, located in a former Jo-Ann Fabrics in the Hopewell Shopping Center, in 2015 with help from Akin and his father, Chris Akin.

At 26, Zakk Akin has grown up in a high-tech world. Still, he remains fascinated by the evolution of arcade engineering.

“You can have the big, bombastic games showing movie footage an LCD screen, but I don’t think anything can really beat the sound of chimes on a 1970s pinball machine,” he said.

For $30, individuals can stay all day at Pinball PA. A family pass for up to four people is $50.

All of the games are set to free-play, so no coins are needed.

Justin Fortun regularly brings his 6-year-old daughter, Fara Fortun.

“This gives me a chance to show her the games I grew up with,” he said.

Fara is partial to Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda.” She’s also a pint-sized pinball wizard. Her eyes dart back and forth, following the silver ball that’s ricocheting around a glowing cabinet.

The folks at Pinball PA pride themselves on the painstaking care they give to each game.

That quality caught the eye of Donald Lee Rager, head of the art department for the Netflix show, “Mindhunter,” which films in and around Pittsburgh.

His crew borrowed about 20 machines to re-create a ‘70s-era arcade.

Local breweries are also leasing machines.

Chris Brunetti, owner of Helicon Brewing, put four games in his Oakdale facility last spring. That number has since grown to 25, including 11 limited edition releases.

“Beer is a very social thing,” he says. “Pinball is also very social. People come here with their friends, have a few pints and cheer each other on.”

There are even clubs dedicated to pinball.

At Pittsburgh Pinball Dojo in Bellevue, people can socialize with other enthusiasts as they hone their skills or compete in tournaments.

Located in a former karate dojo-turned-bowling alley on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Balph Street, the upstairs space boasts 25 pinball machines and a pool table. As interior renovations continue, members hope to add at least another dozen games, including ‘70s-era electro-mechanicals and modern releases, and have room to support private parties and corporate team-building events.

The group held its first tournament in July and hosted the Pittsburgh Pinball League (PPL) throughout the fall. Skill-development sessions will be offered during the winter. When the dojo is open for business – Facebook is the best way to track the irregular hours – visitors can play for just $10.

Jake Kolojejchick, founded the club with Evan Bookbinder, Greg Galanter, Virginia Hendricks, Nick Jaquay, and Jon Replogle. He said all sorts of people are turning to pinball, from tech workers and blue-collar folks to kids and retirees.

Although pinball has historically been somewhat of a male-dominated pastime, more women are joining the fray. Kickback Pinball Café on Butler Street in Lawrenceville hosts a women’s-only league on Monday nights and area female players regularly qualify in the PPL A Division, often finishing at the top of local tournaments.

Kolojejchick is happy to see a resurgence in the sport, whether it has to do with nostalgia or advancements in gaming technology.

“In 2005, when I bought my first pinball machine, a friend said it might be collectible because it might be the last pinball machine ever produced,” he said. “Now, there are half a dozen companies developing and releasing new pinball machines.”

Kristy Locklin is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me