Burglar breaks into Shadyside's Henne Jewelers, leaves empty-handed
Updated 7 minutes ago
A burglar got into a Shadyside jewelry store early Tuesday morning, but left with nothing.
The jewelry at Henne Jewelers was in a vault and out of the burglar’s reach, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV , reported Tuesday.
Officers responded to an alarm at the store in the 5500 block of Walnut Street around 3 a.m., a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said. They found a front window had been smashed, and the actor had fled the scene.
Surveillance video shows a man using a crowbar to break the glass on a door to the business. After getting inside, he goes to a back case, sees nothing he can take, and leaves with an empty bag.
The store’s owner told WPXI that, after a burglary 10 years ago, they don’t leave any jewelry out at night; it’s all kept in a vault. The burglar apparently did not notice, or heed, a sign stating that fact.
The Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said the incident remains under investigation.
