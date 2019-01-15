Burglar breaks into Shadyside's Henne Jewelers, leaves empty-handed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A burglar got into a Shadyside jewelry store early Tuesday morning, but left with nothing.

The jewelry at Henne Jewelers was in a vault and out of the burglar’s reach, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV , reported Tuesday.

Officers responded to an alarm at the store in the 5500 block of Walnut Street around 3 a.m., a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said. They found a front window had been smashed, and the actor had fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows a man using a crowbar to break the glass on a door to the business. After getting inside, he goes to a back case, sees nothing he can take, and leaves with an empty bag.

The store’s owner told WPXI that, after a burglary 10 years ago, they don’t leave any jewelry out at night; it’s all kept in a vault. The burglar apparently did not notice, or heed, a sign stating that fact.

The Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said the incident remains under investigation.

