Allegheny

Video captures bison frolicking in South Park snow

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 3:12 p.m.
Bison in South Park.
Reddit user SparklePonyGlitrStix
Bison in South Park.

Updated 24 hours ago

The comments on the video posted to Reddit reveal that many Allegheny County residents are unaware that bison are living in one of their parks.

The clip, titled "Bouncy Bison of South Park" was shared by Reddit user SparklePonyGlitrStix and shows the large animal leaping and rolling in the thin remains of a recent snowfall.

A chain link fence keeps the bison contained inside a game preserve at South Park.

Bouncy Bison of South Park from r/pittsburgh

The poster reports that baby bison were also present.

Readers commenting on the post stated they were long-time residents of the Pittsburgh area and had no idea bison have been living in the park for years.

