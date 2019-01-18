Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh salt truck driver faces discipline following sideswipes in Lawrenceville

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, 11:48 a.m.
Vehicles were damaged when they were hit by a salt truck in Lawrenceville on Jan. 13, 2019.
One of the vehicles damaged by a Pittsburgh salt truck on Sunday.
A Pittsburgh Public Works Department salt truck driver is facing discipline after sideswiping three vehicles in Lawrenceville on Sunday, a city official said Friday.

Public Works Director Mike Gable said officials served the driver, who has not been identified, with a disciplinary notice, but won’t decide what that might include until completing an investigation.

Gable said an auger motor used to spread salt from the back of the truck struck three vehicles on 54 th Street.

“We found out that he lost control of the vehicle,” Gable said. “It was the rear of the vehicle, the auger motor, that did the damage to the three vehicles. He slid down the entire street and realized that he broke a hydraulic line.”

He said the driver completed an accident report.

“I do not know the date that that was filled out,” Gable said. “This is all part of the investigation. We’ll release that information when it is decided what discipline, if any, is issued.”

City vehicles on occasion damage vehicles parked along the streets. Owners can seek reimbursement by completing a claim form available on the Pittsburgh Law Department website.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

