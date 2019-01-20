Medical examiner: Man who jumped from the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Saturday identified

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man who died after being pulled from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh on Saturday jumped from the Roberto Clemente Bridge, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was identified Sunday as Mohammed Zubair Shaikh, 20, of Pittsburgh, by the medical examiner.

The Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV , reported the man was pulled from the river near the Andy Warhol Bridge just before 2:30 p.m.

First-responders performed CPR at the scene and took the man to UPMC Mercy hospital where he died.

The victim was pronounced dead around 3 p.m., said police spokesman Chris Togneri.

Police are still investigating.

